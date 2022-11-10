'Black Panther' Star Letitia Wright Has Expressed Anti-Vax Sentiments — Is She Vaccinated Now?

Her stance on vaccinations has been a point of contention for some time now, and even in recent news, the details are still muddy.

In a recent interview with the Wakanda Forever cast and crew via Variety, the outlet discussed — among many things — vaccinations on set with Letitia. According to film producer Nate Moore, she had never actually discussed her views on set.

"As someone who literally is on set next to the monitor all the time, I feel like I would have heard it," Moore claims.