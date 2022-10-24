The 'Bayonetta' Franchise May Not Be as Profitable as You Think

It's been years since Bayonetta fans have gotten a new main-series game, and now Bayonetta 3 will soon hit the Nintendo Switch — but the release hasn't come without controversy.

Hellena Taylor was the original voice for the popular Nintendo franchise, taking on the role for both the first and the second games. But ahead of the release of Bayonetta 3, she claims that she was offered a shocking low amount to reprise the role.