Bayonetta Is Much Older Than She Looks — Details on the Umbra Witch's Exact Age

According to the in-game lore, Bayonetta's birthday falls on Dec. 19th, 1411. That's right, she was born all the way back in the 15th century.

Originally named Cereza, she was born to an Umbra Witch mother and Lumen Sage father, the latter of whom serves as the antithesis to the clan of witches as sorcerers who are aligned with the angelic armies of Paradiso.

Cereza goes on to receive secret training in Umbran magic alongside her friend and rival, Jeanne.