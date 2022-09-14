'BOTW 2' Only Just Received Its Title — But the Memes Are Rolling In
After much patience and anticipation from Nintendo fans, we finally know the title and the release date of the Breath of the Wild sequel.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be released exclusively on the Switch in mid-2023, and while this is longer than many were hoping to wait for the follow-up to the console's debut title, the online forums are already buzzing with memes.
Despite the lack of information on the game's content, there's plenty to make jokes about online.
Nintendo decided not to air the Direct in the UK following the Queen's passing — and Twitter noticed.
Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Sept. 8, and though the Nintendo Direct presentation where the Tears of the Kingdom title was announced did not take place until five days later, the company announced it would not be airing the live stream in the UK region out of respect for the period of mourning.
While Nintendo had offered this cut-and-dry respectful reasoning as to why UK fans wouldn't be able to watch the Direct live, the irony of the upcoming game's title was not lost on fans.
"WAIT NO WONDER NINTENDO DIDNT ANNOUNCE THE NEW ZELDA GAME IN THE UK," streamer Eric Morino (aka PointCrow) tweeted following the announcement. "IT'S CALLED TEARS OF THE KINGDOM OH NO."
Of course, Nintendo didn't actually confirm that this is why it made the decision not to air the presentation in the UK, but Twitter certainly thought the coincidence was a funny one.
Fans are already waiting for the ridiculous theories to come in.
Though this sequel was announced years ago, Zelda fans have been holding on to every ounce of information they can get on the upcoming game, trying to apply it to the Legend of Zelda lore they already know and come up with theories as to what may be in the new game. Unfortunately, Nintendo has continued to keep the details of Tears of the Kingdom a secret, meaning players have almost nothing to feed their theories.
But, of course, that won't stop them from trying.
At this time, we only have mild spoilers on what could possibly be coming next in the franchise, but players are already finding clues within the game's key art and logo, finding parallels with previous games like Skyward Sword and The Twilight Princess.
Unfortunately, we don't have any of the answers to the questions and theories fans are already posting — and we won't know until we get closer to the release of Tears of the Kingdom. But at least, at long last, we can stop calling it Breath of the Wild 2.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will release for the Nintendo Switch on May 12, 2023.