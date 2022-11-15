Distractify
Norman Reedus in 'The Walking Dead'
Source: AMC

Norman Reedus Is a Huge Star Thanks to 'The Walking Dead,' Is Worth Millions

Katherine Stinson - Author
By

Nov. 15 2022, Published 1:48 p.m. ET

In July 2022 Hall H was packed with fans of The Walking Dead eager to see the trailer for the show's final season at San Diego Comic-Con.

It has been 12 years since the show first premiered in 2010, with actor Norman Reedus being a Walking Dead mainstay from the beginning.

Given that Norman has played Daryl Dixon since Season 1 of The Walking Dead, we figured that he's probably accumulated a large net worth since then.

So, what is Norman's net worth exactly? Here's what we know.

Norman Reedus as Daryl in 'The Walking Dead'
Source: AMC
What is Norman Reedus's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Norman is currently worth $25 million. The report notes that Norman is paid $1 million for each episode of The Walking Dead.

In addition to starring in The Walking Dead, Norman has also modeled for various campaigns, starred in his own AMC show Ride With Norman Reedus, appeared in multiple other films and television projects, and voiced the lead character in the 2019 video game Death Stranding.

Norman Reedus

Actor, model, TV host

Net worth: $25 million

Norman Reedus is best known for his portrayal of Daryl Dixon on the long-running television series The Walking Dead.

Birth Date: Jan. 6, 1969

Birthplace: Hollywood, Fla.

Birthname: Norman Reedus

Father: Ira Norman Reedus

Mother: Marianne Reedus

Education: Bethany College

So, what does Norman have planned next after The Walking Dead series finale airs on Sunday, Nov. 20 on AMC? Well, let's just say his Walking Dead journey isn't over just yet!

Per Deadline, Norman is set to star in his own Walking Dead spinoff series, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.

A brief synopsis from the Deadline report describes Norman's character Daryl discovering "a whole new level of a world gone mad" in France during the events of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.

So far, there hasn't been an official confirmation about when The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will premiere. What we do know is that Harry Potter star Clemence Poesy and Adam Nagaitis have also been cast in the spinoff series.

Is Norman Reedus married?

With all of the work Norman has going on, how does the Walking Dead star even have time for a personal life? Well, Norman has been making it work with his wife, Diane Kruger — who is just as well-known as he is.

The couple has been married since 2016.

Norman has two children, a son named Mingus Lucien Reedus (he's a 23 year old model at the moment!) with his ex-girlfriend Helena Christensen, and a daughter, Nova Tennessee, with Diane.

What did Norman have to say about The Walking Dead series finale? The actor joked (or is he being serious? TBD) during an Entertainment Weekly interview that "There are certain moments that are super sad. And there are certain moments that are like, 'F--k yeah, that's the group!' There will be lots of that sort of screaming at the television sort of stuff... And then everybody dies. NO, KIDDING!"

Don't miss the series finale of The Walking Dead on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 9 p.m. EST.

