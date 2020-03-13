We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Daryl Is the One Person on 'The Walking Dead' Fans Don't Want to See Killed Off

The Whisperer War on The Walking Dead is in full swing and things can't end well for both sides. That means there will be casualties in the form of both good and bad characters and right now, fans are holding out hope that Daryl doesn’t die and he makes it out unscathed enough to fight another fight somewhere down the road. As it is, he is one of the last remaining original characters on The Walking Dead and in a way, to lose him would mean the end of an era.

There’s no guarantee that there will be a big death in the March 15 episode of The Walking Dead. However, it certainly seems like that’s the direction in which things are headed. It would make the most impact on fans for a beloved character like Daryl to be the one to bite the bullet. That doesn't mean fans won't totally riot if that happens, though. Because this is Daryl we’re talking about and The Walking Dead would basically crumble without him.