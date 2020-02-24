We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
twd_1006_jd_0805_0359_rt-1582564708075.jpg
Source: AMC

Negan and Alpha's Hookup on 'The Walking Dead' Has the Internet Cringing

The Walking Dead returned to AMC after a midseason break and wow, they didn’t disappoint when it comes to the Gross Factor. Nope, we’re not talking about zombie guts or decapitated heads on sticks. We’re talking about two of the evilest villains in The Walking Dead history, Negan and Alpha, deciding it would be a great idea to do the nasty in the middle of a forest. 