The 'Resident Evil 4' Remake Is Officially Happening — Here's What We Know so Far
This is not a drill. As the first major announcement during a June 2022 PlayStation State of Play livestream, Capcom officially unveiled details on the Resident Evil 4 remake. Rumors and speculation have been circulating around the internet for some time now, especially since the recent modern-gen remakes of Resident Evil 2 and 3 have previously received critical acclaim. The upcoming remake continues the trend of classic Resident Evil games being completely redone for the latest generation.
But this isn't just any Resident Evil game we're talking about — this is Resident Evil 4. The game maintains a long-standing reputation as one of the greatest video games ever made. Calling this remake a big deal is a gross understatement. Here's everything we know about the upcoming remake so far, including when it's scheduled to come out.
Here's everything we know about the 'Resident Evil 4' remake.
Resident Evil 4 was first released on the Nintendo Gamecube in January 2005 and would be ported to the PlayStation 2 later that same year. The game follows Leon S. Kennedy as he is sent to a rural area in Spain to rescue the U.S. President's daughter. There, he encounters hordes of villagers infected by a dangerous parasite.
The game received critical acclaim in its time with many critics praising its story, unique gameplay, graphics, and voice acting.
RE4 has gone down in history as one of the greatest games of all time and is widely credited for pioneering the "over-the-shoulder" perspective of third-person shooters that we see now in Uncharted and Fortnite. In the years since its initial release, the game has been ported to several platforms, including later PlayStation and Xbox models, mobile devices, Nintendo consoles like the Switch, and even Oculus Quest 2 in 2021.
But as of 2022, we are no longer in porting territory. The game is receiving a top-to-bottom remake in the style of the award-winning Resident Evil 2 remake. Simply titled Resident Evil 4, the game was officially unveiled in June 2022. While there's no explicit gameplay footage or details yet, we already know plenty about when and where it's going to be released.
Is the 'Resident Evil 4' remake a PlayStation exclusive? Does it have a release date yet?
The Resident Evil 4 remake was the first major announcement to be made during the June 2022 State of Play. In a bold move on Capcom's part, the trailer starts with the official release date even before it reveals what game is coming out at that time. The remake is currently scheduled to release on March 24, 2023.
Though it was announced during a PlayStation event, the game will also be released for Xbox Series X/S and PC via Steam.
Developing a remake of one of the greatest games ever is no easy feat. But if Resident Evil 2 Remake or Final Fantasy VII Remake is any indication, this will be another game for the history books.
