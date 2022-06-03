The 'Resident Evil 4' Remake Is Officially Happening — Here's What We Know so Far

Resident Evil 4 was first released on the Nintendo Gamecube in January 2005 and would be ported to the PlayStation 2 later that same year. The game follows Leon S. Kennedy as he is sent to a rural area in Spain to rescue the U.S. President's daughter. There, he encounters hordes of villagers infected by a dangerous parasite.

The game received critical acclaim in its time with many critics praising its story, unique gameplay, graphics, and voice acting.