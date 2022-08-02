Looking for Some Seriously Competitive 'MultiVersus' Matches? Here's How to Unlocked Ranked Mode

The rules of MultiVersus are simple. Whether you're playing solo or in a 2v2 team battle, your goal is to launch your opponents out of bounds and rack up points to win a game. Each fighter has a unique moveset that doubles as nostalgic homages to some classic characters, but they can all prove deadly in a MultiVersus match.

The game currently features several multiplayer options, including 2v2, 1v1, four-player free-for-all, and even local multiplayer.