Looking for Some Seriously Competitive 'MultiVersus' Matches? Here's How to Unlocked Ranked Mode
For fighting game fans, MultiVersus is the hottest new thing. This new platform brawler features a colorful cast of Warner Bros. characters. You can play as Shaggy or Velma from Scooby-Doo, Tom & Jerry in which cat wields mouse as a multipurpose weapon, or even as LeBron James fresh off his stint with the Tune Squad in Space Jam: A New Legacy. It's fun, chaotic, and charming all at once as this grab-bag of characters dukes it out in a clash of cartoons.
While the game can be a rollicking good time in which you can play with your friends or participate in some zany co-op chaos, players are wondering how to unlock Ranked mode. MultiVersus provides the perfect battleground for competitive players who want to hone their skills and climb leaderboards to become the best fighter out there. Here's everything you should know about how to unlock Ranked mode in MultiVersus.
How to unlock Ranked mode in 'MultiVersus'.
The rules of MultiVersus are simple. Whether you're playing solo or in a 2v2 team battle, your goal is to launch your opponents out of bounds and rack up points to win a game. Each fighter has a unique moveset that doubles as nostalgic homages to some classic characters, but they can all prove deadly in a MultiVersus match.
The game currently features several multiplayer options, including 2v2, 1v1, four-player free-for-all, and even local multiplayer.
But for players who really want to put their skills to the test, there's always Ranked mode. "Ranked mode" is typically available in many online PVP titles such as fighting games and shooting games. Essentially, it's a mode where players can earn titles and ranks the more they win. It's perfect for serious players who want to really test their skills and improve on a competitive level.
The option for Ranked mode is certainly visible in MultiVersus as of now, but players can't select it.
Unfortunately, there's no unlocking it just yet. It isn't even a matter of doing something in order to unlock it. As of this writing, MultiVersus Ranked battles are not yet available to anyone. The game is currently in its open beta, which has been reported as a "soft launch" during which gamers can try out the game and provide feedback. Though this beta is available to everyone, the game is still in a pre-release phase. As such, Ranked battles aren't yet active.
Fortunately, Ranked mode is just around the corner. According to Pro Game Guides, MultiVersus will officially enter Season 1 on Aug. 9. Once the game officially launches, players can take their skills to online Ranked battles to really test their might. That means you have about a week to polish off your Arya Stark skills before you can start climbing the ranks.
MultiVersus is available on all major platforms.