You'll Have to Use Another App to Chat While Playing 'Multiversus'
Let's face it: The ability to talk with your friends while you game together elevates an experience immensely — which is often why popular multiplayer games will offer an in-game voice chat feature.
When playing cross-platform, though, it can sometimes be hard to voice chat with your opponents or friends who are playing on other consoles. Both PlayStation and Xbox have attempted to rectify this situation by integrating Discord into their platforms, but as it's still in the early phases for both of those consoles, sometimes an in-game voice chat is still preferred.
Multiversus, a new game from Warner Bros. and Player First Games, has finally brought its platform fighter to players with open beta. As you fight against opponents (alone or with friends) Smash Bros-style, you may want to converse with others. But is there a voice chat feature enabled in the game?
Is there a voice chat option in 'Multiversus'?
Unfortunately, at this time there is not a voice chat feature in Multiversus, meaning that you won't be able to hop on a call with your friends while you take down other Warner Bros. characters.
That being said, if you're playing on a PlayStation or Xbox console, you can use the regular chat features to talk with your friends while you play.
If you're looking for a way to talk with your friends across platforms while you play, though, there currently isn't support for that in the game at this time. It's possible that it will be added to the game in a future update, though at this time there is no word from the developers as to when (or if) that kind of update will happen.
Multiversus is still in its open beta mode, though, so there is still plenty of time for changes to be made to the game.
In the interim, you and your friends will have to connect with each other through Discord or another third-party chatting app if you want to talk while you play.
Multiversus is currently available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. At this time, there is no word on a release for the Nintendo Switch.