The WB Platform Fighter 'MultiVersus' Made a Big Reveal — Does It Have a Release Date Yet?By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga
May. 16 2022, Published 2:11 p.m. ET
It seems that there's no escaping the wrath of the multiverse these days. Characters keep meeting each other and interacting in crossovers that we could have never seen coming. And we're not even talking about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It's time for MultiVersus to return to the spotlight. The upcoming platform fighting game was revealed back in November 2021 and features all sorts of playable characters from our favorite WB shows and movies in the wackiest-looking game ever.
In May 2022, we got an update in the form of new gameplay details and an all-new cinematic trailer. But do we have a release date yet? From what we know, you can play the game even sooner than you think.
Does 'MultiVersus' have a release date yet? The game will soon feature an open beta.
MultiVersus is a new free-to-play platform fighter that features playable characters from Warner Bros. properties in a Super Smash Bros-style kerfuffle. While the usual suspects like Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman are featured in the game, Multiversus also includes the likes of Bugs Bunny, Jake the Dog from Adventure Time, and even Arya Stark of Game of Thrones fame. These characters are even fully voiced, with actors like Maisie Williams reprising their roles in the game.
The game was previously announced with a starting roster and a confirmed closed alpha and open beta. But as of writing, there is no confirmed release date. All we know is that the game is projected to come out in 2022. Luckily, recent gameplay videos seem to prove that the game's development is right on track. What's more, prospective players will be able to check the game out even sooner with the closed alpha and open beta.
The official MultiVersus site is currently accepting applications for a closed alpha, where a select few will be able to test the game on their preferred system. The closed alpha begins on May 19 and ends on May 27. If you don't get chosen for the alpha, don't worry. All players will be able to participate in the open beta that begins in July 2022.
MultiVersus is expected to release in 2022 on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC systems.