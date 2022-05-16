The WB Platform Fighter 'MultiVersus' Made a Big Reveal — Does It Have a Release Date Yet?

The official MultiVersus site is currently accepting applications for a closed alpha, where a select few will be able to test the game on their preferred system. The closed alpha begins on May 19 and ends on May 27. If you don't get chosen for the alpha, don't worry. All players will be able to participate in the open beta that begins in July 2022.

MultiVersus is expected to release in 2022 on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC systems.