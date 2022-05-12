'Call of Duty: Warzone' Now Lets You Dress as Mechagodzilla — Here's How to Get the Skin

Fan response to Operation Monarch thus far has been tepid, to say the least. But among the issues players are having with the game, many of them are having trouble getting the Mechagodzilla bundle to appear properly. According to a Reddit thread, some players have gotten both bundles specifically to unlock Mechagodzilla, but the option to get the third bundle doesn't show up. As of writing, Activision has not announced a fix for this.

The Operation Monarch event will last from May 11 to May 25.