'Call of Duty: Warzone' Now Lets You Dress as Mechagodzilla — Here's How to Get the Skin

'Call of Duty: Warzone' Now Lets You Dress as Mechagodzilla — Here's How to Get the SkinBy Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga
May. 12 2022, Published 3:39 p.m. ET
The kaiju have come to play in Call of Duty: Warzone. The latest collab for the popular first-person shooter game from Activision comes in the form of Operation Monarch. This limited-time event has players face off against cinema's greatest monsters, Godzilla and King Kong, in an all-new campaign. Operation Monarch features plenty of new missions, weapons, and skins to dress up your character. While skins based on "Goji" and Kong are a given, you can also dress as Mechagodzilla.
How can you get the Mechagodzilla skin in Call of Duty: Warzone? Here's how to get your hands on one before time runs out.
Here's how to get the Mechagodzilla skin in 'Call of Duty: Warzone.'
Operation Monarch is a special crossover between Call of Duty and the Monsterverse film franchise. During this event, players in PvP matches and missions will have to navigate around an ongoing battle between Godzilla and King Kong on the island of Caldera. While you can't defeat them outright, you can still compete against other teams to keep the monsters at bay and deal as much damage to them as possible. Aside from special missions and game modes, there are new skins to purchase.
The limited time Tracer Packs for Operation Monarch include the Godzilla Reactive Mastercraft bundle and the Kong Bundle. Each comes with weapon blueprints and outfits based on their respective monsters. What's more, these costumes have special abilities that can be used against Goji and Kong themselves. But they're not the only kaiju joining the party for Operation Monarch.
Players can also get their hands on the Mechagodzilla bundle. As the name suggests, this skin is based on the Godzilla-inspired cybernetic titan as he appears in 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong. The pack comes with even more weapons that are effective against Godzilla and King Kong. While the Godzilla and King Kong bundles can be purchased directly from the in-game store, there are some extra steps to take to get the Mechagodzilla skin and its additional content.
Reportedly, the Mechagodzilla bundle is locked behind a sizable paywall and won't show up in the in-game store right away. Players will only be able to unlock the bundle by using real money to purchase the Godzilla and King Kong bundles first. After that, you still have to purchase the Mechagodzilla bundle separately.
Each bundle costs $20 on its own, so that means that you'd have to pay a total of $60 to get all three, including Mechagodzilla. According to players on Reddit, Mechagodzilla will be released officially on the in-game store on May 14.
Players are having trouble getting the Mechagodzilla skin already.
Fan response to Operation Monarch thus far has been tepid, to say the least. But among the issues players are having with the game, many of them are having trouble getting the Mechagodzilla bundle to appear properly. According to a Reddit thread, some players have gotten both bundles specifically to unlock Mechagodzilla, but the option to get the third bundle doesn't show up. As of writing, Activision has not announced a fix for this.
The Operation Monarch event will last from May 11 to May 25.