As part of Season 3, Warzone is already setting the stage for Godzilla's and Kong's arrival. As Allied soldiers are assigned to investigate the reclaimed island of Caldera, they begin to discover secret prototype weapons. With every weapon designed for large-scale destruction, the team can only wonder what kind of threats these weapons were designed to combat.

With a new island, new multiplayer maps, and gameplay changes to discover, things are ramping up in Call of Duty: Warzone.