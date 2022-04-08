All of the 'NBA 2K22' Locker Codes That Are Currently Available

Basketball fans can immerse themselves on the court in NBA 2K22, bringing players the most up to date rosters and features in the franchise's newest installment.

Season 6 of the game just dropped with a Zero Gravity theme, bringing with it new Dark Matter Rewards, Dark Matter units, Playoff Moment Agendas, and so much more. Josh Giddey, Zach Lavine, Blake Griffin, and Paul George all get new Dark Matter units this season as well, highlighting the NBA players.