'NBA 2K22' Is Coming Even Though the Last Game Feels Like It Was Just Released

Even though the previous generation, 'NBA 2K21,' came out a little less than a year ago in September 2020, we're already getting the next installment in the series. 'NBA 2K22' is on its way, and fans are excited to add to their collection — even if it feels like they just preordered the last game.

But when is the 'NBA 2K22' release date? It's actually sooner than you might think, and this time, fans have a few different options to choose from. Plus, with the new consoles that came out last year, there are even more choices at your fingertips. Here's what we know about the game and how you can get your hands on a copy.

When is the 'NBA 2K22' release date?

According to the game's website, 'NBA 2K22' will be released on Sept. 10 across all platforms: Switch, PC, Playstation, and Xbox. You can preorder the game now until Sept. 9, and there will be different versions of the game available. Plus, all the preorders come with their own add-ons.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: NBA 2K

Players can preorder the standard edition, an NBA 75th anniversary edition, a WNBA 25th anniversary edition, and a cross-generation bundle. As long as you get the games before release day, they all come with perks like 5,000 Virtual Currency, 5,000 MyTEAM Points, boosts for MyCAREER Skill, and more. Keep in mind that the WNBA version is only available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, but the NBA anniversary option has the most to offer.

Article continues below advertisement

In the NBA anniversary edition, you get everything mentioned above along with things like: 100K VC

a total of 10,000 Virtual Currency

a total of 10,000 MyTEAM Points

Sapphire Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki, and Kevin Durant MyTEAM Cards

Diamond Jordan Shoe MyTEAM card

Custom-design skateboard for MyPLAYER

MyPLAYER backpack and arm sleeve

and more

It's also important to note that the prices for the games change depending on the platform you're buying them for. For example, the standard edition of 'NBA 2K22' for most of the consoles is $59.99. But if you're buying it for the PS5 or Xbox Series X/S you're going to be set back an additional $10. The WNBA edition also costs $69.99 and the NBA 75th anniversary edition costs $99.99 across platforms.