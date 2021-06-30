Lil Dicky and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Bond in Season 2 of 'Dave'

It's a little unclear how well Lil Dicky and Kareem know each other in real life. After Kareem guest-starred on Dave, it's likely that the two men remained friendly outside of the series, but before that, it's hard to say if Lil Dicky knew him. At the very least, though, he does have a great amount of respect for the former athlete.

"Kareem, what a man," he said. "The life he's led, the things he's achieved. Now he's such a prominent journalist and he's writing his own TV show. I'm just so impressed by his interest in so many different things. He's such a naturally curious person."

anybody got any song ideas? watch the OFFICIAL TRAILER for #DAVEFXX season 2 now. drops wednesday, june 16 at 10 pm on FXX. streaming next day #FXonHulu . pic.twitter.com/1F1fT6XwJQ

And even before that, in June 2019, Lil Dicky mentioned Kareem in a freestyle rap on SiriusXM's Sway in the Morning. The song was more than four minutes long and touched on a myriad of topics, as Lil Dicky's raps often do, and had a line comparing his rhymes to Kareem's skills on the court.

"I'm like ... Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, these hooks got me scoring, see me coming from afar," he rapped.