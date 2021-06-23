Lil Dicky in 'Dave' Is Sometimes a Truly Unlikeable Character

So when Dave premiered on FXX and introduced the world to a fictionalized version of Lil Dicky , aka Dave Burd, it was hard for viewers to admit that the character in the series is sometimes kind of the worst.

There's no rule in the handbook of TV show fandom that says you have to love every character on any given show. However, it certainly helps if the title character of a series is likable or, at the very least, palatable for the most part.

Lil Dicky also plays himself in the show, which makes it hard to understand why he would write himself to be selfish, self-centered, and downright entitled at times.

The show is a semi-autobiographical version of the rapper and actor's life, and his rise as a singer in the music business. Parts of the show are obviously fictionalized for the sake of entertainment and drama. And, of course, there are elements of humor involved that are hard to ignore.

Maybe it's Lil Dicky's way of being self-deprecating or pointing out his own flaws as a sort of therapeutic way to showcase his life to the world. Or, the fictional Lil Dicky is just a narcissist who is more of an acquired taste than a loveable up-and-coming rapper that viewers are supposed to cling to right away.

Why is Lil Dicky's 'Dave' character so unlikable?

There's no clear reason why Lil Dicky in Dave seems to be so unlikable for the majority of Season 1 and Season 2. There are, however, tons of examples of his pretty terrible behavior when it comes to those around him. In the show, Lil Dicky's friends are also his entourage and he expects them to be focused on his burgeoning music career 100 percent of the time. While they should certainly be there for him as he needs them, the sentiment is rarely, if ever, reciprocated.

Article continues below advertisement

Remember in Season 1 when GaTa is having difficulty managing his bipolar disorder? He explains later in the episode why his moods had been all over the place due to too much medication and, at that point, Lil Dicky grudgingly admits that he can't stay mad at him. Up until that point, he had been frustrated with GaTa for his behavior, which was one of many moments in which Lil Dicky wanted all of the attention on him.

Article continues below advertisement

Another hard-to-digest part of Season 1 was when Lil Dicky was asked to perform at a child's funeral. The topic alone was difficult and, of course, odd, since he's a rapper and the request was totally out of left field. But when he explains his annoyance at being asked to perform, his main issue is how the parents of the child "lacked self-awareness" in asking him. He takes no notice of their difficult situation as the parents of a child who's passed away. His lack of interpersonal skills is often astounding.

Yo this show #DaveFX is so weird that I don’t want to stop watching. But why am I getting Insecure vibes? Like Issa Rae good weird? — i am Lauris (@laurisbro) June 23, 2020

Article continues below advertisement