What's Maisie Williams Up to Post 'GOT'? She's Tackling Body Issues and the Startup World

We've now been living in a post Game of Thrones world for nearly five months, which is a little crazy to think about. But it's much crazier for the actors and actresses who grew up on the show, like Maisie Williams, who was hired to play the youngest Stark sibling when she was just 14 years old. After growing up as the badass warrior, Maisie is learning to adjust to her new life by still being a badass warrior in her own right.

How is Maisie adjusting to post Game of Thrones life? Maisie seems to be adjusting pretty well. She's learning to embrace herself in a way that she couldn't when she was Arya Stark. One of the biggest changes she made as soon as the show ended was to embrace the side of her that liked the more "feminine" things that Arya didn't. Shortly after wrapping the series, she made the decision to dye her hair pink.

"For so long I pretended that my favorite color was green — I thought I wasn’t a feminist if my favorite color was pink," Maisie said in an interview with Rolling Stone, when asked about the sudden pink hair change. She went on to say that the change was also her subconsciously saying that she didn't want to work. "I’ve battled my whole adolescence with trying to put a stamp on my appearance, but also be a blank canvas as an actor," she said.

Maisie is still adjusting to post Game of Thrones life, where she was forced to hide her developing body because of a need to stay young and boyish looking like Arya. And the need to hide her appearance under layers of clothing and being caked in dirt and makeup to make her look manlier made Maisie begin to feel ashamed of her appearance.

Speaking to Vogue, she addressed why her style changed so much after Game of Thrones. "With this new phase of my style," she said, "it is nice to look more feminine and have a real waistline and embrace the body that I have."

So what is Maisie Williams doing now? Although Maisie said that she's looking to not act for the time being, signaled by the dramatic hair change, she'll actually still be seen in a few new roles in the upcoming years. FOX's The New Mutants, based on the Marvel comic series, is set to be released in 2020, although fans do say not to hold your breath as it has been pushed back now for two years.

Maisie will also be starring in a thriller called The Owners in which a group of friends plot a burglary that doesn't go according to their plan. It has also been announced that she will be starring in a new series called Two Weeks to Live although the project is still very under wraps.

Although she is continuing to work as an actress, Maisie has been dedicating most of her time these days on her startup, Daisie. Daisie is a platform for all different kinds of creatives to find each other and make art together. The platform passed 100,000 members earlier this year and raised $2.5 million. Right now, Maisie is looking to add partnerships to her platform to help all different kinds of artists get jobs in the field that they are working in.