Discord and Xbox Are Coming Togeher Soon — Here's Everything You Need to Know

Here are the steps to take to finally start using Discord Voice Chat on Xbox:

Connect your Xbox account to Discord if you haven't already; grant Voice Access to your system from there.

Install the Xbox mobile app so you can transfer voice activity to your console.

Go to any Voice Channel on Discord and select the option to transfer your audio to your Xbox.

Confirm the transfer in the Xbox mobile app.

And you should be good to go! Discord Voice Chat should be working on your Xbox from there.