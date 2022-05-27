Will 'MultiVersus' Be Available on Nintendo Switch? Here's What to Know

MultiVersus is currently set to release sometime in July 2022 and is expected to be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC — but at this time, it does not appear that the title will be making its way to the Nintendo Switch.

The online multiplayer game will feature a variety of characters across different Warner Bros. franchises, like Batman, Wonder Woman, Bugs Bunny, Taz, Velma, Shaggy, and more, pitting them against each other in a Smash Bros–style brawl.