Fans Are Celebrating 'MultiVersus' With Some Hilarious Memes
If you're into fighting games, then chances are you've checked out MultiVersus by now. The popular new fighting game pits Warner Bros. characters against each other in an epic cartoony brawl. Players can take control of Arya Stark from Game of Thrones, Bugs Bunny of Looney Tunes fame, and even LeBron James as he appears in Space Jam: A New Legacy. There's no shortage of zany matchups and awesome fights to be had in this crossover bonanza.
But with so many people playing it, just as many fans are making some hilarious memes about the popular new game. Whether it's asking for some outlandish characters to become playable or coming together to make fun of that one character who everyone hates playing against, there's no shortage of gut-busting jokes and content that add to the already lively conversation surrounding the game. Here are some of our favorite MultiVersus memes on the internet so far.
A highly requested fighter!
Among the many characters from the Warner Bros. pantheon who could appear as playable in MultiVersus, there's already an entire Twitter dedicated to fans asking for Walter White from Breaking Bad to be added to the game. How awesome would it be to get Bryan Cranston back to voice him as he beats the stuffing out of Shaggy from Scooby-Doo?
Conflicting emotions
No one can deny the controversy surrounding the current state of U.S. law enforcement. For one player, his decision to main Velma Dinkley when she can summon police to attack her opponents is, if nothing else, difficult to swallow.
The same song over and over...
As of now, the game only has so many stages and so many background songs to play during a match. Even if you love the Steven Universe theme song, hearing it over and over again in MultiVersus can get pretty tiresome.
'MultiVersus' at home
Remember Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl? Similar to MultiVersus, the game is a platform fighter comprised of characters from Nickelodeon cartoons. Despite having a year on MultiVersus and operating under an extremely similar premise, All-Star Brawl just hasn't caught on with gamers quite as MultiVersus has.
Pour one out for SpongeBob, y'all.
Flexing on the wrong players
Look, there's no easy way for us to tell whether or not our anonymous online opponents are adults, real competitors, or just kids wanting to play the funny-looking Super Smash Bros. clone with the Adventure Time dog in it. But hey, a win is a win.
What a blatant copy!
The similarities between MultiVersus and Super Smash Bros. can't be denied. But something has to be said about how the game literally steals the idea of "characters falling" straight from Fall Guys! Talk about your disrespect!
A great soundtrack
Let's face it. Orchestral versions of popular songs are always fire. Always.
Fighting games are hard, fam.
It's only been two weeks and people are already figuring out some awesome combos and tech with each character. Meanwhile, some of us are over here forgetting which button lets us dodge.
MultiVersus is available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.