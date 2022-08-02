Your Age Matters When Playing 'MultiVersus' — Here's How to Change It in the Game

Be warned, however. Setting your age could restrict many of the game's features. If you set your age too low (below 18, for example), you'll be locked out of online play. We can surmise that this is put in place to protect minors from harmful online interactions that can't be monitored by the ESRB.

If you absolutely need to, changing your age is technically possible, but not through the game itself. There is no in-game setting you can adjust to change your age.