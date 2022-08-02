Your Age Matters When Playing 'MultiVersus' — Here's How to Change It in the Game
In case you haven't heard, MultiVersus is the new big thing in the fighting game community. The Warner Bros. platform fighting game sees the likes of Bugs Bunny, Superman, and Arya Stark face off in a Super Smash Bros.–like cartoon brawl. We've been in love with the game since the closed alpha first launched, and we're thrilled to be able to play it with fans all over the world with the release of the open beta. But if you're new to the game, you may want to consider your age.
Believe it or not, age actually matters in MultiVersus. The game asks all first-time players their ages before letting them join in on the kerfuffle. But depending on what age you put in at the start, you may find yourself looking for ways to change it. There are ways to do it, but you may not like these methods. Here's what you should know about changing your age in MultiVersus.
Here's how to change your age in 'MultiVersus'.
According to The Gamer, MultiVersus is rated "T for Teen" by the ESRB. It makes sense, considering the amount of fantasy violence that the game features as a roster of Warner Bros. characters beat the living daylights out of one another. But the presence of characters from popular children's cartoons like Adventure Time and Steven Universe would most certainly attract a younger audience. It's likely for this reason that MultiVersus asks new players to designate their ages.
Be warned, however. Setting your age could restrict many of the game's features. If you set your age too low (below 18, for example), you'll be locked out of online play. We can surmise that this is put in place to protect minors from harmful online interactions that can't be monitored by the ESRB.
If you absolutely need to, changing your age is technically possible, but not through the game itself. There is no in-game setting you can adjust to change your age.
As of this writing, the only way to change your age involves resetting your progress and starting all over. Screen Rant reports a method in which you must dive into the game's files via File Explorer, delete the firstlaunch_save.sav file, and relaunch the game for the first time. Once you do so, you'll be asked to input your age once more. To ensure you'll have access to online, choose the "Over 22" option.
The game is currently in a pre-release state, meaning that there will definitely be more bells and whistles added to it to make it as user-friendly as it can be. That being said, it's possible that an in-game option to change your age without having to sacrifice your data may be in the works. Players of all ages are hopping on the MultiVersus hype train, but be certain you know what age you need to put down if you're playing for the first time.