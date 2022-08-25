Mods Can Bring Walter White and Other 'Breaking Bad' Characters to 'MultiVersus'

Though Season 1 of MultiVersus has just begun, players are already requesting new characters they want to be added to the game's roster. Throughout this season, developer Player First Games has promised to bring characters like Rick and Morty to its already impressive list of fully voiced characters — but players are dying to see the icons of Breaking Bad in the game.

There are entire accounts online dedicated to bringing Walter White and his cohorts to Muliversus, but will he be in the game?