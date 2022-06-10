'Among Us' Collaborating With 'Fortnite' Brings the Perfect Level of Sus to the Battle Royale Game

There are two surefire ways to go about getting your hands on the Among Us collectibles available in Fortnite. For the record, the collaboration contains both the Crewmate Back Bling and the Distraction Dance Emote.

The first way to get the new items is to pony up roughly $5 in the Epic Games Store to purchase Among Us, which will allow you to then acquire an Among Us starter pack and subsequently receive the Among Us accessories in Fortnite.