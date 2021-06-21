These Hidden 'Fortnite' Challenges Will Help You Level Up Faster

Season 7 has officially hit Fortnite, which means players are looking to level up as quickly as possible to earn the new outfits and swag available this season.

For anyone who makes it to Level 100, you're looking at an exclusive Rick Sanchez outfit, courtesy of the game's recent crossover with Rick and Morty. The outfit will only be available this season, meaning you'll have to start grinding now if you want to earn it. So how do you level up fast in Fortnite?