Thanos Is Making a Return to 'Fortnite' With the Thanos Cup

It's been three years since the Marvel villain first made an appearance in Fortnite — and it seems like he's returned. The popular online battle royale game is bringing Thanos back to the title in a new way so players will be able to even play as the legendary villain himself (again).

Thanos first appeared in the franchise three years ago, and competitors who played as him were overpowered, making him a tricky yet enticing option for players.