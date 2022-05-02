"Sit Out" of a Match Easily in 'Fortnite'

From this menu, there should be a selection of options under the "In Party" subheader. Go to "Participation" (the third option under this subheading), and click it so that it says "Sitting Out" instead of "Playing." This does not affect your online status or remove you from the party, but lets your friends start another match.

You can sit out of as many matches as you'd like, and you won't rejoin the battle until you reverse these steps and mark yourself as playing again.