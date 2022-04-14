If you've already contributed Gold Bars to the project (or you just want to drive the Battle Bus), there are currently two locations on the Fortnite map that have fully-funded Battle Buses.

You can find these busses on the east side of the Sanctuary and in front of the Synapse Station. Since these are already fully funded, you won't need to dole out Gold Bars to drive it (though you should still contribute to the other station if you haven't already).