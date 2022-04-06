Here's a Quick Explanation on How You Can use Funding Stations in 'Fortnite'

Fortnite is a free-to-play online game from Epic Games. Though the game features several different modes and game rules, the game is best known for its battle royale gameplay where 100 players can compete in a wacky free-for-all match to see who can become the last one standing. The game is also known for its collaborations with several popular franchises such as Marvel, the Uncharted series, and Naruto.

Any game of Fortnite is littered with hidden mechanics, including Funding Stations.