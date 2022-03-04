The Top 5 Most Successful Kickstarter Projects of All Time — Plus, How Much Money They Raised

Frosthaven is a follow-up to the award-winning table-top game Gloomhaven. The new game takes place in a "Euro-inspired" snow-covered fantasy world. Players take control of powerful mercenaries as they take on horrible new monsters and invaders to defend Frosthaven from certain destruction in order to survive winter. The original Gloomhaven also began on Kickstarter, where it received $386,104 and surpassed its initial goal of $70,000.

As of 2022, Frosthaven is available for pre-order.