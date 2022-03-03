'The Wheel of Time' Writer Brandon Sanderson Created a Kickstarter for 4 "Secret Novels"

Backers of the Kickstarter will receive one new book every quarter of 2023, with reward tiers that allow high-priced backers to sign up for eight subscription boxes that include merchandise. In the video, Sanderson reveals the project initially started as a gift to his wife but developed into something more during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Surprise! Four Secret Novels by Brandon Sanderson” will run until March 31, 2022, 7 p.m. EST.