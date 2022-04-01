Yes, Rule 34 Also, Unfortunately, Applies to 'Fortnite'

Rule 34 isn't exclusive to the world of Fortnite. As the internet has expanded over the years, it's safe to say that there's content of all kinds out there. If you can think of it, it probably already exists in some corner of the internet.

This, unfortunately, also means that if it exists, there's probably adult content already created around it. That's Rule 34, which then brings us to Rule 35: If there isn't adult content already, there will be.