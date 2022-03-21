Building Has Been Removed From 'Fortnite' for a Limited Time as Season 2 Begins

With this increased speed, players can also now bash into closed doors with their shoulders when sprinting, or slide into them if they prefer.

For those who used building to protect themselves, players have now been granted an Overshield in addition to their regular shield and health. This will be the first thing to take damage when being attacked by an enemy — and even once your Overshield has been depleted, you'll still be able to recover it to use again and again.