Building Has Been Removed From 'Fortnite' for a Limited Time as Season 2 Begins

Building Has Been Removed From 'Fortnite' for a Limited Time as Season 2 BeginsBy Sara Belcher
Mar. 21 2022, Published 12:55 p.m. ET
War has officially begun in Fortnite, and it's up to you to lead the resistance. Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 3 ended with little fanfare and, surprisingly, no live event. Season 2 began with the invasion of the IO, putting players at the helm of the resistance. This season, they have the ability to vote for different armaments to unvault by using their Bars to fund the projects of their choice, making a direct impact in the battle against the invaders.
In the Season 2 launch trailer, the commander of the IO took out all of the player-built buildings with the touch of a button — and when players logged in to test out the new season, they found they were unable to build new structures. Can players build this season, or is the mechanism gone for good?
What happened to building in 'Fortnite' Chapter 3, Season 2?
With the release of Season 2 of Fortnite's newest chapter, developer Epic Games added quite a few new features — and also removed the ability for players to build. For many, this has been a bit of a disappointment, as the ability to build has been a key feature in the battle royale game since its release. Of course, Epic Games wouldn't take away one of its main features of gameplay without providing some substitutes to help players out.
Now, instead of building to get to high places, players can use the game's new mantling feature to pull themselves up when they're just shy of hopping onto a raised surface. The default run speed has also been increased so players can run faster — meaning the sprint speed has also been increased. While players can't sprint while holding a weapon, this increased speed will help when trying to vault onto high-up surfaces.
With this increased speed, players can also now bash into closed doors with their shoulders when sprinting, or slide into them if they prefer.
For those who used building to protect themselves, players have now been granted an Overshield in addition to their regular shield and health. This will be the first thing to take damage when being attacked by an enemy — and even once your Overshield has been depleted, you'll still be able to recover it to use again and again.
When will building return to 'Fortnite'?
Thankfully, it seems building will only be gone from the game for a limited amount of time. Known Fortnite data miner @HYPEX tweeted in late December about code that suggested the game would introduce a no-build limited-time mode — and the start of this season has ushered that in. According to the data miner, building should only be gone from the game for a week or so, meaning we'll likely see it re-implemented long before the end of this season.
In the meantime, this is a perfect opportunity for players to try out some of the new features brought to Fortnite this season before building is reintroduced to the game. If you're really bummed over its removal, you can still use it in Team Rumble and Creative Islands.