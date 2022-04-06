'Fortnite' Brings Back the Mystery at Croft Manor — Here's a Guide

'Fortnite' Brings Back the Mystery at Croft Manor — Here's a GuideBy Sara Belcher
Apr. 6 2022, Published 8:37 a.m. ET
Tomb Raider's time in Fortnite is still far from over. While Lara Croft briefly made a crossover into the game in 2021, there's a new mystery happening at Croft Manor that only you, the player, can solve.
But if you've been playing Fortnite for a while, you'll know that Croft Manor isn't exactly a location that's found on the Chapter 3 map. So where is Croft Manor? Here's a walkthrough guide to complete the quest related to the Croft estate.
Where is Croft Manor? It's time to use Creative Mode.
Fortnite players know that the Tomb Raider's family home is not on the map, so where is it? When the crossover event was originally introduced in March 2021, the manor was a featured map available for players to explore in Creative Mode.
While the map has long been removed as a featured map for players, it's still been available for those who wish to explore it. You can still access Croft Manor in Creative Mode with the code 0116-9392-3142.
At most, you and three of your friends can play through this mystery, and since these missions are best done in a group, it's time to rally your friends together to venture into the manor and uncover the mystery.
"Discover the source of mysterious distortions and unveil the secrets of Croft's Manor," the new mystery's description reads.
Fortnite is bringing this map back to celebrate its Unreal Engine 5 launch and the announcement of yet another Tomb Raider game.
Here's a Mystery at Croft Manor walkthrough.
When you walk into Croft Manor, you'll notice that there are multiple locked doors throughout the room that you won't be able to access until you've found various puzzle pieces.
In total, there are eight different puzzle pieces located around the map. To unlock them all, you'll have to complete various puzzles and defeat enemies throughout the manor.
To start, walk through the entrance and go to the boxes piled in the front right corner of the room. Jump on top of them to find one puzzle piece.
Then, proceed up the sprawling staircase and through an archway on the left. Go right down that hallway and through the last entry on your right. Jump up the boxes to the right and find a puzzle piece just inside the next entryway.
From here, completing the experience will take some puzzle-solving and enemy-slashing. We've added a YouTube video (above) to follow to help you better understand what you need to do to find all of the puzzle pieces.
When the Mystery at Croft Manor experience originally debuted, players could win a special Lara Croft spray as a reward once they completed all of the puzzles. Unfortunately, there is no longer a prize to win upon completion — but if you want to revisit a unique experience different from the game's regular battle royale game or no-build mode, then this is definitely something to check out.