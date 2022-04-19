Fortnite is a popular online game from Epic Games. While the game features many online modes that allow you to play with your friends against dozens of players around the world, it is best known for its battle royale style of play. In this mode, players are placed into 100-person battles where teams or solo players can duke it out to see which one can come out on top.

In Fortnite, you can use all sorts of tools and weapons to your advantage. For a brief time, that also included Klombos.