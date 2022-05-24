'Fortnite' Will Soon Launch a Collaboration With 'Pac-Man' — When Does It Launch?

That cartoonish circular mascot is no stranger to crossovers, making him perfect for a collaboration with Fortnite. On May 23, the official Japanese Pac-Man site made an official announcement confirming a collab with Fortnite. The official Fortnite Twitter account also retweeted the announcement, fully excited to welcome the mascot to the multiversal absurdity that is Fortnite.

The collaboration is confirmed to begin on June 2.