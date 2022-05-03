Wong Became the New Sorcerer Supreme After Doctor Strange's Unexpected Leave of Absence

Wong was first introduced in 2016's Doctor Strange, when he was the head librarian of Kamar-Taj, the Nepal-based headquarters for the Masters of the Mystic Arts. He assists Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in learning how to harness magic. After assisting Stephen in the battle against Dormammu, the two become close allies as Wong helps him continue his magical studies.

At that time, Stephen served as the Sorcerer Supreme. But a horrible cosmic event caused the title to be passed to Wong.