Watch Your Back, Young Blood — Netflix's 'The Watcher' Is Based on a Chilling True Story

Whether it be a high-tech security system, a slew of CCTV cameras, a string of locks adorning the front door, or all of the above, taking such precautions is often necessary to feel safe in your home. Despite layers of protection, however, a looming sense of unease may persist if a relentless figure is stalking your humble abode. This terrifying reality plagues the Brannock family in Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan's new Netflix thriller series The Watcher.

"After the Brannock family moves into what was supposed to be their suburban dream home, it quickly becomes a living hell. Ominous letters from someone calling themself 'The Watcher' are just the beginning as the neighborhood’s sinister secrets come spilling out," the series' synopsis reads.