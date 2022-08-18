Will There be a 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' Season 2? Stars Dish on the Show's Future (EXCLUSIVE)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.
As expected, we are obsessed with Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.
The HBO Max original series successfully sets itself apart from its predecessor by incorporating more scares and mysteries than ever before. Everything that occurs in the 10-episode season leads to quite the satisfying ending; however, the finale concludes with a major cliffhanger that could very well carry over into a second season.
With that said, will there be a Season 2 of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin?
Distractify spoke exclusively with actresses Elena Goode and Jeanette Bonner — who play Majorie Olivar and Rose Waters, respectively — about their thoughts regarding a second season and where they want to see their characters go in the future.
Will there be a Season 2 of 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin'?
At this time, there's been no confirmation from HBO Max on whether or not Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin will return for a second season; nevertheless, it seems likely, given its rave reviews and popularity among audiences.
Not only is Original Sin the most popular show on HBO Max worldwide, but it's also the most watched HBO Max original series among young viewers. So, it's safe to assume (or hope) that HBO will greenlight a second season of the spin-off series.
Plus, with Season 1 ending on a major cliffhanger, fans (including us) want answers!
'Original Sin' stars Elena Goode and Jeanette Bonner shared their thoughts on the show's future.
Ahead of the series premiere, we met with actress Elena to discuss all things Original Sin. Elena exclusively told us that there's been "little whispers" about Season 2, adding that it's just "another little mystery that goes on behind the scenes."
She then brought up the original Pretty Little Liars, explaining how much "staying power" existed within the fandom since so many wanted to "learn more about the characters and go on a much longer journey with them."
"We're thinking that the fans will feel the same way about this one, so we will see," Elena concluded.
As for Jeanette, the actress and producer spoke with Distractify ahead of the final three episodes and chatted about where she would like to see her character's storyline go in the future.
"First of all, it's [an] extremely complicated question because Rose Waters exists in the past at this point; not only is she in the Sanitarium, but she's quite aged," Jeanette said. "So if I were to come back, my whole story would have to be developed at the time I was in school, with Principal Clanton."
Jeanette also told Distractify that she is constantly wondering how the showrunners and writers can outdo themselves and where they will take the story next since they absolutely killed it in Season 1 with the iconic horror movie references and tropes.
All 10 episodes of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin are now streaming on HBO Max.