Jeanette Bonner Weighs in on the 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' Body Count (EXCLUSIVE)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for those not caught up on Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.

All we can talk about these days is Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.

The show presents a new set of little liars who begin receiving threats from an anonymous baddie named "A" who holds them accountable for something tragic that happened 22 years ago. With only three episodes left, we have to say that the HBO Max original is much darker and bloodier than its Freeform counterpart.