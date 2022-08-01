'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin': Will We See Any Cameos From the OG Series?

During the Extra interview, when reporter Katie Krause shared that Lucy was “open” to appearing as a cameo, Roberto exclaimed, “Oh, my God, well, I'll leave it at that, then, except to say it would be amazing if any of the original cast popped up in Millwood.”

So while there are no cameos as of now, perhaps someone exciting will spark even more shock than an “A” reveal.

