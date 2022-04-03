Mark Consuelos Could Return to ‘Riverdale,’ Says Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa

After five seasons playing Hiram Lodge on Riverdale, Mark Consuelos left the CW teen drama last October, with Hiram leaving a bomb in Archie’s (KJ Apa) house on his way out of the titular town. And Season 6’s midseason premiere on March 20 indicated that we won’t be seeing the character anytime soon. So, why did Mark Consuelos leave Riverdale anyway?

Spoilers from the March 20 episode of Riverdale below!