Mark Consuelos' Son, Michael, Returns to 'Riverdale' for Special Guest Appearance

Mark Consuelos takes on the role of the antagonist Hiram Lodge in Riverdale, but the villain doesn't have an onscreen son to portray his younger self. Luckily, Mark's biological son, Michael Consuelos, looks uncannily similar to his father. While not traditionally an actor, Michael slipped into the role of young Hiram in Riverdale, thanks to his resemblance — but landing the role was no easy feat.

“I was so nervous, I never auditioned for anything before,” he told his mom, Kelly Ripa, on her show, Live with Kelly & Ryan, in 2018. “I went there and there were a bunch of people who could’ve been brothers or cousins … it looked like a bunch of Michaels in the audition room. I thought looking like dad would be my way in, but everyone there looked like my dad.”

Michael had originally taken on the role briefly in 2018, though there had not yet been word that he would return until Season 5.