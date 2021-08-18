Jason Blossom Keeps Coming Back From the Dead on 'Riverdale'

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Riverdale.

Not everyone stays dead on Riverdale — even Jason Blossom, whose death jump-started the first big mystery in Season 1. In the Aug. 22, 2021, episode, Jason returns as a vision who convinces sister Cheryl to join their mother in leading their own church out of their home.

Yes, apparently now the Blossoms are in the religion business. But with the momentary return of Jason, some fans are wondering who plays him in the show.