Jughead Is at the Center of a 'Riverdale' Mystery — What Else Is New?

The first half of Riverdale Season 5 ends with Tabitha finding a bloody handcuff where she left Jughead to trip on maple mushrooms and work on his trauma. He was, presumably, supposed to figure out the blank space in his mind from his time in New York. And now that viewers know he's alive and the bloody handcuff was just a red herring, it begs the question: What happened to Jughead in New York?

The good news is, despite the cliffhanger that gave way to a four month-long hiatus, Riverdale didn't kill off one of its most tragic characters. Instead, Jughead ran off during or shortly after his hallucinogenic state and he's living in Sketch Alley.

You know, instead of talking to his new gal pal Tabitha about what's going on inside his tortured mind. And part of continuing his work is going to be to face what happened to him for the seven years he was in the city.