Lucy Hale Was Spotted Kissing Skeet Ulrich Who Is 20 Years Her Senior

The public has an obsession with celebrities and their love lives. When we see actors on the screen, we can’t help but wonder what their personal lives are like. Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale is no different. The 31-year-old actress has had her ups and down when it comes to her dating life , but don’t count the Katy Keene lead out just yet.

It’s been speculated that the pair met through their respective involvement in the CW series Riverdale and Katy Keene. Skeet played Forsythe Pendleton Jones II on Riverdale up until Season 4 when he left the show due to creative differences, and Lucy Hale starred in the now-canceled Katy Keene, which is a Riverdale spinoff.

Lucy and Skeet were photographed locking lips on a lunch date in Los Angeles. “In one of the photos, Hale and Ulrich are seen sharing a kiss as they wait for their food at the Sweet Butter Cafe. In another, the actors playfully hold on to each other’s hands,” Page Six reported.

Lucy was rumored to date her ‘Pretty Little Liars’ costar Ian Harding.

While many fans rooted for her to date her onscreen love interest, Ian Harding, in real life, Lucy quickly shut down dating speculation shortly after the 2010 premiere of the Freeform show and said that their love for each other was strictly platonic.

Article continues below advertisement

“Ian is a doll. He is the coolest guy in the world. So funny. And I feel like our chemistry works so well. People are rooting for us to date, but it will never happen. He’s literally like a brother to me!” she quipped to Seventeen in 2011.

Article continues below advertisement