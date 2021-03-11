Host of 'The Chase' Sara Haines Wants Everyone to Stop Asking if She's Pregnant

Game and quiz shows have come back into fashion recently, and a revival of the 2013 show The Chase on ABC is just what the doctor ordered. The show, previously adapted from the original U.K. version, is hosted by Sara Haines . Sara's previous role as co-anchor of Strahan, Sara & Keke brought her into the public eye, and fans want to know if she is pregnant .

Sara has happily announced her previous pregnancies over social media, so it's safe to say that if she hasn't announced anything, she is likely not pregnant! She also makes an excellent point about asking women about their bodies — one that many other celebrities have echoed. It's a good rule of thumb to not assume someone is pregnant and to never ask if they haven't shared anything about it.

In March 2020, Sara was still recovering from giving birth to her third child with husband Max Shifrin when she made a public announcement calling out internet trolls for commenting on her weight. She proudly Tweeted on Mar. 5, 2020 , "I’ve had 3 babies & I love the way I look, little belly pooch & all. It’s NOT ok to ask a woman if she is pregnant. It’s a delicate topic & you never know what journey someone is on. It is also flat-out body-shaming when you say someone looks pregnant."

What is 'The Chase' all about?

The Chase is a game show that originated in the U.K. until it was adapted by the Game Show Network (GSN) in the U.S. in 2013. Not much is different between the American and U.K. versions of the show, which follow the same structure. Contestants on the show attempt to win money by challenging predetermined game show champions, known as "chasers." In the revival series of The Chase, these "chasers" are former Jeopardy! competitors, James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings, and Brad Rutter!

The way the show operates is that each contestant will attempt to answer as many questions as they can in 60 seconds. The competitor must answer enough questions to stay ahead of the "chaser" on the game board or risk losing the money they earned that round. Those who make it to the final round compete as a team, and they all share the prize winnings in the end.

Fans have spoken highly of the game, which follows Jeopardy! GOAT tournament in which the three former Jeopardy! champs competed against one another for the title of "Greatest of All Time." Fans on Twitter have been loving The Chase, and fans of Jeopardy! should be happy to know that the debut episode of the show was also dedicated to quiz show host extraordinaire Alex Trebek.

