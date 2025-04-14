Gayle King’s Reaction Before Going Into Space Is a Meme Goldmine — Here Are the Best Ones Gayle King proved that even celebrities regret their decisions just as much as the rest of us — if not more. By Elizabeth Randolph Published April 14 2025, 2:21 p.m. ET Source: X/@darkskinprue/@heyjaeee

While the celeb women made it safe and landed approximately 10 minutes after the flight, many onlookers were worried for them. Katy even expressed her gratitude for returning to the ground by kissing it soon after they landed. Now that we know the crew is safe, some can't get over how Gayle reacted while boarding the flight.

Amid her crew mates' excited and gleeful looks to go on their first space ship, Gayle looked as if she had discovered the error of her ways too late. As she joined the other celebs, she looked horrified and extremely unprepared to take flight. But, don't take our word for it. Social media comedians also saw her reaction and shared their hilarious commentary. Here are just some of the best memes regarding her Space Flight reaction.

Gayle King's space flight reaction was a typical Monday response for some.

Gayle king is all of us on a Monday pic.twitter.com/maTK3FmbJM — omar ♌️ (@DarkSkinPrue) April 14, 2025

While Gayle's Monday, April 14, 2025 Blue Origin flight wasn't something us at home would experience, many of us dealing with our own feelings about the start of the week understood her face entirely. As she walked onto the spaceship with nothing but dread in her eyes, those working jobs they don't like, or just simply don't want to go to, felt her pain.

Social media meme creators felt Gayle King was over Katy Perry on their space flight.

gayle king after 6 minutes in space with katy perry: pic.twitter.com/i9Hdf4ed9i — Guilty as Slade? 🥥 🌴 (@Jesse_bslade) April 14, 2025

Gayle and Katy have likely crossed paths before, but they hadn't been in one another's space as tightly as they were on their space flight. The celebs were in close corners during the launch, leading some to believe Gayle eventually grew tired of Katy, much like NeNe Leakes did during the epic couples night brawl on Season 6 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Oprah Winfrey's tears while watching her BFF take flight was far too relatable.

- me before opening my bank app. pic.twitter.com/fWR9MVtNIe — Rob Milton (@therobmilton) April 14, 2025

Anyone paying attention to Gayle's career over the last several decades knows she and Oprah Winfrey have been "bestie goals" longer than the term has been around. So, few were surprised when Oprah joined the crowd to watch Gayle and her crew's space flight live. In addition to attending, the daytime queen became emotional after she watched the rocket take off.

Many put themselves in Oprah's shoes in that moment, while others hilariously compared her tears to other less serious issues like opening a banking app.

Gayle King was likely shaking in her boots during the entire space flight ride.

somebody said this was Gayle King on the space rocket 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/kY3b17RLPJ — JUSTIN ★ (@jussatto) April 14, 2025

Though the Blue Origin space flight was only 10 minutes long, Gayle's reaction to boarding the flight showed she may not have had the best time. As the meme of a woman expressing her fears on a commercial flight shows, Gayle was likely shaken throughout the entire experience.

Gayle King's "worst experience" was probably boarding the Blue Origin flight.

One social media commenter shared their thoughts on Gayle's space flight reaction by pulling out a throwback yet relevant post on X (formerly Twitter) from Trisha Paytas. The post, which Trisha initially shared in 2017 to describe her Big Brother experience, was something fans felt Gayle might tell her homegirls in their group chat. And honestly, the accuracy is real.

Zenon Kar would like a word.

I think what Katy Perry and Gayle King did was cool, but it’s now time for us to revisit a real one go to space pic.twitter.com/OLBODnkuDV — Franky First Year (@franklynforeal) April 14, 2025