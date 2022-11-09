Gayle King Covered Election Night on CBS — What Political Party Does She Support?

For many years, it was hard to think of Oprah Winfrey without thinking about the media mogul’s best friend, Gayle King. The dynamic duo has been friends for decades, and daytime TV viewers witnessed their bond on Oprah’s longtime show, The Oprah Winfrey Show.

In more recent years, Gayle’s reputation expanded from being Oprah’s partner in crime. The University of Maryland graduate is an experienced broadcast journalist who landed a co-anchor spot on CBS This Morning in 2011.