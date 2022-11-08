CBS News’ Norah O’Donnell Married Her Best Friend, Chef Geoff Tracy

Norah and Geoff released a cookbook, Baby Love: Healthy, Easy, Delicious Meals for Your Baby and Toddler, in 2010. The book includes recipes titled Pom-Pom Apple, Peach and Apricot Oatmeal, Creamy Butternut with Nutmeg, Very Gouda Grits, and Norah’s Brain-Booster Zucchini Muffins.

As Norah told People that year, she and Geoff had never bought a jar of baby food, and they were eager to help others prepare no-fuss food for their young children.